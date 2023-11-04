The actress went through severe health problems that could jeopardize her days as Daenerys Targaryen in the series.

For almost a decade, Emilia Clarke He gave life to one of the most popular characters in Game of Thrones: Daenerys Targaryen, one of the last heirs of the lineage of the house that once ruled Westeros with an iron fist and dragons. Danny became one of the most beloved characters in the adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire. They even named newborns after him.

The story, however, could have been very different. After finishing season 1 of Game of Thrones, Clarke suffered a brain hemorrhage during training, and was hospitalized on the spot. Two years later, she had another one and a routine operation went wrong.

Due to two problems, Emilia Clarke suffered from aphasia, a disorder that affects people’s understanding and speech. We have had a recent case with Bruce Willis, although his case has led to something more problematic: frontotemporal dementia. For someone who is dedicated to acting, aphasia is a terrible ailment.

Additionally, around a third of those who suffer from this condition die, although Emilia Clarke was more worried about losing her job on Game of Thrones than death itself.

Emilia Clarke fought against all odds to continue on Game of Thrones

It was through a profile in Harper’s Bazar where Emilia Clarke shared the fears she had when she was struggling to overcome aphasia while filming the HBO series, especially because of the threat it posed to her career.

“I wasn’t afraid of dying. I was afraid of getting fired! I decided that wasn’t something that was going to define me. I never gave in to any feeling of ‘Why me? This sucks.’ I was like, ‘I have to go back.’ To do it'”.

With a lot of work, Emilia Clarke managed to overcome her health problems and remain the contender for the Iron Throne until 2019, when season 8 of Game of Thrones closed Daenerys’ arc in a way that, let’s say, was unsatisfactory for many.

Despite everything, a good part of Game of Thrones succeeded thanks to the work of Emilia Clarke as the long-suffering Khaleesi in the series. The actress’s story went well, but she is aware that many do not overcome her aphasia, which is why she chairs the organization SameYouwhich helps those who survive recover from brain injuries.