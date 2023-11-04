Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen, panicked about being fired from Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones is an HBO series

Game of Thronesthe fantasy drama of HBO, is one of the best series in history. One of the most important actresses was Emilia Clarke, who played the role of Daenerys Targaryen. She was afraid of being fired from Game of Thrones after suffering a brain hemorrhage. Daenerys Targaryen is one of the most relevant characters in Game of Thrones, being the exiled princess who had the purpose of claiming the Iron Throne of his father and rule the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. However, after the first season, Clarke suffered a brain hemorrhage and experienced aphasia that seriously threatened his involvement in the series.

Shortly after the first season of Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke admitted that he felt a severe headache while exercising. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage. In fact, The actress was relatively lucky to have survivedsince this medical emergency causes immediate death in a third of all patients.

Two years later, Emilia Clarke experienced aphasia, a disorder that affects a person’s ability to speak. This was the disorder that Bruce Willis also suffers from and that forced him to retire from the world of acting. As an actress, this made her job Emilia Clarke would be in grave danger Game of Thrones. She felt completely devastated. and she was worried that the producers of the series no longer wanted to have her.

Emilia Clarke spoke about his brain hemorrhage recently. The actress said that her main concern was not the possibility of dying, but rather being fired from Game of Thrones. These were his words:

I wasn’t afraid to die. I was worried they would fire me! I decided that this event was not something that defined me. I never gave in to any feeling of sorrow and I strived to be able to continue in Game of Thrones.

Al final, Emilia Clarke was able to overcome aphasia, and many didn’t even realize until 2019, when he revealed that he suffered two brain hemorrhages. The actress never let her health problems affect her performance in the Game of Thrones series, receiving four Emmy nominations for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

