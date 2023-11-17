Do Ikuakor

The Hollywood strike has ended with a new agreement, but there are people like Eme Ikwuakor who don’t like how things have turned out.

Actor Eme Ikwuakor, who has participated in the series The Inhumans and films such as Moonfall (2022), The Invisible Agent (2023) and Outlaw Johnny Black (2023), has revealed why he plans to vote against the agreement reached by the union of actors with film studios.

This is what he has expressed on his social networks.

“I, like everyone else, want to get back to work and find it distressing that members of the union and other unions have had to endure financial loss and potential damage to their livelihoods during this process. It should never happen in our industry that we have had to sacrifice and fight so hard to protect ourselves. My vote against this proposal is a vote of confidence that we can continue the fight, not only for our union but for all unions and professions in the world.” Eme Ikwuakor said.

Parties to the agreement:

We were in a very serious fight with companies about what was going to happen regarding the use of generative AI to create what we call ‘synthetic fake artists.’ The result of this is number one: we have a provision that requires companies to obtain consent from artists whose facial features are used as part of the creation of said synthetic material, even if it is more than one artist, even if it’s just part of those recognizable facial features. Number two, companies are required to tell us every time they use generative AI to create a synthetic fake artist, so we know. And number three, the union has the right to negotiate compensation on behalf of those people, in the event that the companies create some type of synthetic fake artist.

So that was the piece that finally came together on the last day, day 118 of the strike. And with that piece added to everything else I mentioned, we believe there is a robust and comprehensive set of protections for our members against the implementation of AI in the industry. It allows the industry to move forward. It does not block AI, but ensures that rights to consent, rights to fair compensation and rights to employment are protected.

