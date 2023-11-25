Phil Rogers, chief strategy officer at Embracer Group, talks about the layoffs that affected 900 people.

Embracer Group made massive cuts to its workers, which took many people in the sector by surprise. Following the company’s announcement of its restructuring plan at the beginning of the year after it failed to close an agreement with Savvy Games Groupthe situation led to the dismissal of about 900 employees who worked for Embracer. Phil Rogerswho is the chief strategy officer of Embracer Group, recently spoke about the company’s major mass layoffs.

By stating that Embracer Group is on track to achieve the internal goals it set to reduce debt and expenses, Rogers He described the layoffs as a necessary part of the challenges the company is experiencing:

There is a lot of this in the industry at the time of restructuring, but the downside, obviously, is the impact these types of moves have on people. This is something that Embracer really feels. It has been an agonizing process to see this type of staff reduction, but we know it is necessary to achieve our new goals. So overall we have progressed well and we will continue on our way.

The restructuring plans Embracer Group have had an impact on several of his most significant studies. Layoffs as part of company restructuring have become an everyday occurrence in the world of video games. Among other similar cases, the developer of Saints Row, Volition, it has closed. On the other hand, the study of TimeSplitters, Free Radical Designis about to suffer the same fate. Crystal Dynamics has also had layoffs and Gearbox Entertainmentwhich is behind Borderlandshas been put up for sale.

In addition to this, Embracer has previously said that, as part of its restructuring efforts, it will close some more studios and cancel more projects in development in the coming months.

