Gearbox’s cooperative shooter has exceeded Embracer’s sales expectations, the complete opposite of PayDay 3, Starbreeze’s shooting and heist title.

The fall of Embracer Group is a fact. A few months ago, the giant European company began to lose strength, even considering the sale of Tomb Raider to Amazon, and even considering a possible sale of Gearbox Software, creators of Borderlands.

After the results of Q2 of 2023, the forecasts are even darker. And the first thing that has been reported is the dismissal of up to 900 employees within the company.

In a negative year for Embracer, which has given wings to The Lord of the Rings as a game franchise, appear some positive news… and unexpected.

It is the case of Remnant II, Gearbox’s cooperative shooterwhich, initially, aimed to have modest sales upon its launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Meanwhile, Starbreeze’s long-awaited PayDay 3 could become one of the highlights of the year for Embracer, considering that Its predecessor was one of the most popular games on Steam in his day.

The world upside down

Looking ahead to the last month of 2023, Embracer Group has updated sales of one of its most successful games, Remnant II, sequel to the 2019 shooter Remnant: From the Ashes, which arrived on Nintendo Switch a few months ago.

At the time, Remnant 2 already gave very positive signs, exceeding one million copies sold and becoming one of the most played titles online.

Embracer has confirmed that Remnant II is indeed already a resounding success. Gearbox’s shooter has surpassed 2 million copies soldgenerating a whopping 700 million Swedish crowns (they are around 66 million dollars) with your sales.

Perhaps for this reason, Embracer has given the green light to new expansions and DLC for the title. The first one, The Awakened King, is now availablewhich even allows you to play with online users who do not have it.

The other side of the coin is Starbreeze’s heist shooter PayDay 3, which is far from reaching the status of its predecessor. It was released a month after Remnant 2, in September.

Embracer Group CEO Lars Wingefors has confirmed that PayDay 3 it is already profitable (it has covered its development costs), but sales, without being bad, are far from high expectations that the company had.

Even with that, Embracer trusts that Starbreeze will resolve the situationconsidering that PayDay 3 (like Remnant 2) also has room for improvement with updates, expansions and DLC.

Have you played these two titles? Remnant 2 and PayDay 3 have not managed to shine as much as other 2023 releases, but they are good alternatives for shooter fans… especially the Gearbox game.