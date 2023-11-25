This year has been one of the best in the industry in terms of video game launches, but one of the worst in terms of layoffs. Among the most affected companies is Embracer Groupwhich just addressed concern about its scandalous downsizing.

The Austrian conglomerate drew attention after launching an extensive restructuring after it failed in its attempt to secure a multimillion-dollar investment from a Saudi Arabian company.

According to Embracer Group’s interim strategy executive, Phil Rogersthe layoffs are “dying” but “necessary“in the restructuring process, since it must reduce debt and expensessomething that progress according to plan.

Embracer Group regrets the impact of restructuring on its employees

“There are a lot of things happening around the industry at the time of restructuring, but the downside, obviously, is the impact on people“Rogers said. “It’s something that Embracer Group greatly resents“.

The restructuring process results in the cancellation of many projects without even being announced, the dismissal of many employees and even the complete closure of studios. The company is expected to become regular after several months.

“It has been an agonizing process to see the head count (reduced), but we know that it is a necessary thing so that we can achieve our new and necessary goals. So overall good progress and we keep at it“commented the executive (via GamesIndustry.biz).

Restructuring at Embracer Group took its toll on several unannounced projects

