Taking advantage of the presentation of the financial results for the last quarter, Embracer Group confirmed it has laid off 900 employees in the same time frame. This figure includes the closure of Volitionthe one of Campfire CabalOf Free Radical Designand layoffs at various development studios, including Beamdog, Cryptic Studios and many others. In total, Embracer cut 5% of its jobs.

“We didn’t just close some studios,” said CEO Lars Wingefors. “We have also reduced staff and reduced the number of projects in development at many studios, so as to focus on the return on investment in the PC and console market.” The CEO made it known that the internal restructuring will continue in the coming months, therefore further disinvestments cannot be ruled out (there have been rumors of a possible sale of Gearbox), ma other layoffs are not ruled out either. Of course we will continue to keep you informed.

Previous article

The Thaumaturge has been pushed back to early next year