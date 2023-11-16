The Swedes at Embracer Group continue with the layoffs, now confirming 900 fewer employees in their second quarter. The company has reduced its workforce by 5% in the three months that ended on September 30.

Embracer Group continues to “restructure” its studies in PCSteam Deck, Xbox, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch, resulting in layoffs and 900 workers have lost their jobs in this past second quarter.

The company announced these plans last June, making it clear that it was going to close studies and cancel projects. The first victim was Volition (Saints Row, Red Faction) along with Campfire Cabal.

Others could have a different and less fateful fate, as is the case of the possible sale of Gearbox and well-known creators of the Borderlands saga like Borderlands 3.

But Embracer has also made layoffs at companies such as Gearbox Publishing, Crystal Dynamics (Tomb Raider), Beamdog (KOTOR remake) and Zen Studios; among others.

But what we read through VGC confirms the company’s threats, since the company’s co-founder and CEO has spoken about it. Lars Wingefors assures that these layoffs affected 5% of his staff.

During the start of presentation for the second quarter results of Embracer Group Wingefors began by saying these words:

“Before going into business details (…) I want to start this conference by personally thanking the 900 who left Embracer during the second quarter,” he communicated.

Investment video games by Embracer capsize

“As you will hear today, we are determined to transform Embracer into a more agile and stronger company, which is why it is painful that they have to leave the group.

And we have done – and are doing – everything we can to preserve jobs without changing what we have to achieve,” one could read after this.

“Our people are what make up the fabric of Embracer. For me personally, it is crucial that the program is carried out with compassion, respect and integrity.”

What is not understood is why this month it was revealed that Embracer Grupo itself was considering closing Free Radical Design, just two years after reestablishing it and with the new TimeSplitters in place.

These layoffs are joined by those in 2023, with affected companies such as Xbox Game Studios, Epic Games, SIE, Visual Arts, and Bungie, CD Projekt, Ubisoft, Riot Games, Blizzard, Crystal Dynamics, BioWare, Striking Distance (and the march by Glen Schofield), Team17, Frontier Developments, Media Molecule and Digital Extremes

And if all this were not enough, Amazon Gaming was laying off 180 employees in the face of its new strategy and Sega was recently accused of threatening mass layoffs in its American offices.

The Swedes have mentioned “the interruption of several studies” and the reduction in the number of projects in several of them, with no further details apparent at the moment.

It is seen that Embracer Group continues with its ‘restructuring plan’ and confirms another 900 layoffs in its second quarterbut we are not sure that they will be the last…