Embracer Group officially confirms the closure of Free Radical Design, creators of the new TimeSplitters, as well as layoffs at Fishlabs, creators of Chorus.

Embracer Groupthe Swedish video game conglomerate that once aspired to become the largest video game company in Europe, surpassing Ubisoft, continues to confirm layoffs and closures among its more than one hundred subsidiaries, which as of September 2023 housed 15,000 employees.

This time, two studies are the victims: the British study Free Radical Design and the German study Fishlabs (Chorus), both confirmed by VGC.

Both are part of Deep Silver, and in turn of Plaion. Fishlabs, founded in 2004, worked on many special action games, as well as ports of Saints Row IV for Switch, but they became known with Chorusa ship game released in 2021.

At Fishlabs, about 50 people have been laid off, from a studio that had around 120 people.

“Despite exhaustive efforts to avoid downsizing, the lack of approval and therefore funding for the studio’s unannounced project (also known as ‘Project Black’) has made this step inevitable,” said a spokesman.

“The remaining team will continue to work on existing co-development projects in partnership with other Plaion studios and Embracer Group.”

“We understand the profound impact of this decision on our talented team at Fishlabs and are committed to handling this transition with the utmost respect and care. To support those affected, Plaion is committed to providing comprehensive support, including compensation packages and assistance with career transition services.”

Free Radical Design could still be saved if a third party buys them

The other affected person is Free Radical Design, confirming what they already announced at the beginning of the month. Free Radical will close on December 11, affecting its 100 employees.

According to a VGC study, 55 of them have already updated their LinkedIn in search of a new job, despite the fact that theoretically there is still time, one month according to UK labor laws, for another studio to make an offer to buy it.

This is the refounded Free Radical Design. He Free Radical Design was a studio founded in 1999 that made the three TimeSplitters games as well as Second Sight, but ended up absorbed by Crytek and converted into Dambuster (Dead Island 2).

This new Free Radical Designwith the same name, was founded in 2021 by the original founders, Steve Ellis y David Doak and they announced that they were working on a new TimeSplitters, which will probably end up cancelled.