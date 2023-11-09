Free Radical could also succumb to the scissors of Embracer Group: the studio working on the new TimeSplitters is at risk of closing due to the poor situation of the Swedish video game holding company.

TimeSplitters was one of the sagas of FPS Most popular in the early 2000s, first-person shooters in the style of GoldenEye and Perfect Dark with time travel mechanics and various historical periods.

In May 2021, a new TimeSplitters was announced, which would be the fourth game in the saga (the last was in 2005) by Free Radical Designin a refounded Free Radical Design, within Deep Silver and in turn within Embracer Group.

But the poor financial results of Embracer Group, which has forced the cancellation of games and the closure of entire studios such as Volition, could also claim the head of this Free Radical Design, just two years after it was founded (and consequently, probably the cancellation of TimeSplitters).

VGC reports that the British studio is in danger of closingaccording to several sources, and many of its employees have already started looking for new jobs.

According to several sources, the study has been part of Embracer’s evaluation of reducing costs, and employees have been notified that it could close. Which, if it occurs, should be announced to employees a minimum of 30 days in advance according to British laws.

According to VGC, in the last 24 hours at least 15 Free Radical employees have updated their Linkedin looking for work.

Free Radical Design could close (again) within Embracer Group

Embracer Group, a Swedish holding company that in 2021 and 2022 acquired studios in an uncontrolled manner with the aim of becoming the largest video game company in Europe, has come face to face with reality after some of its bets failed (such as Saints Row or a “major strategic agreement”).

This 2023 has been spent closing or decimating many of the studios it had bought in previous years, including Crystal Dynamics, the creators of Tomb Raider that it had bought less than a year before from Square Enix.

Free Radical Design was a studio founded in 1999 that made the three TimeSplitters games as well as Second Sight. The studio had several failures and was bought by Crytek, which became Crytek UK, which later became Dambusterauthors of the recent (and surprisingly successful) Dead Island 2.

It is nuevo Free Radical was founded in 2021 by the original founders, Steve Ellis y David Doakwith no direct relationship with what is now Dambuster… although both are part of Deep Silver and Embracer, so they run a lot of risk.