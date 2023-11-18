Embracer Group once again avoids giving more details about the status of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, despite the fact that it increasingly seems canceled than in development.

He remake de Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic para PCSteam Deck and PS5 is still lost to Embracer, but its CEO for the second time (after the first time) he denies updating his status after moving on to another study.

Lars Wingefors as head of Embracer Group He refused to answer a question about the remake de Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republicdespite growing concern about the project.

In the absence of one more to compare with Jesus Christ, in May of this year it was seen that the tax report from the Swedes confirmed that Star Wars KOTOR Remake is still in development.

Thanks to IGN, we read that a tax filing of Embracer Group led by Wingefors caused this. The CEO remained silent when asked what he thought of the KOTOR remake:

“I’ve realized that anything I say about it becomes a headline, so that’s my only comment,” the CEO responded then.

Embracer itself also refused to respond to comments on the subject despite many attempts by the aforementioned media, but the facts are there and we have been completely silent for two years.

¿Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake sigue vivo?

Last year, reports emerged that the Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake was halting development indefinitely, according to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier.

And all this was only getting worse when the news broke that Sony was erasing all mention of the Star Wars KOTOR remake and hiding the trailer, apparently due to licensing problems.

And with all this, we have information from insiders about how Star Wars KOTOR Remake is “dead” and there is no one left working on it.

The remake’s artistic director and design director also left the project and this KOTOR remake then went from Aspyr to Saber Interactivealso owned by Embracer.

According to various reports, Aspyr set a launch date for the end of 2022, but various insiders suggested that 2025 was a more realistic goal; Now it is not even clear that the game will continue development.

Maybe he Embracer CEO refuses and avoids talking about Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake for PS5 and PCbut for many the project lives on until told otherwise.