Tesla, Elon Musk’s company already more than known for its vehicle innovations, launched in October CyberBeer, a limited edition beer that comes as part of an exclusive set for $150.

This quirky pack not only includes two Helles Lager bottles, but you also find two matte black ceramic CyberSteins that serve as jugs, designed to mimic the distinctive angular shape of Tesla’s long-awaited Cybertruck.

As expected with this type of limited editions, especially if they come from Musk, they disappeared almost instantly with fans of the brand getting their own customized beer.

The problem comes now. The experience of unwrapping the product was described as “premium”, however, in some reviews that can already be seen on social networks, Shoppers expressed great disappointment at finding rusty bottles and described the taste as “hot garbage”.

Tesla

This is not the first time that Elon Musk and Tesla have launched a customized drink

The CyberBeer adds to the large number of unique sales of this type that Tesla has made. In 2020, Tesla introduced Teslaquila, a lightning-shaped bottle that sold out in a matter of hours. And going into a different field, in summer he launched a cardboard box for cats inspired by the Cybertruck.

Jeremy Judkins, a self-proclaimed influencer and Tesla Model 3 owner, shared his experience, highlighting the uniqueness of Tesla products and suggesting that many purchase these products as a coveted collector’s item rather than with the intention of enjoying them as a drink—or for what it really serves.

Of course, it won’t be ideas. However, the success and quality of these products seems to be better put aside, as Jeremy Judkins says, and keep that you own a limited edition of another crazy idea from Elon Musk.