Tesla doesn’t like resellers, and isn’t willing to let them do business with the Cybertruck. So has imposed a rule in the Cybertruck sales contract, to stop speculators.

Buyers of a Cybertruck They will be prohibited from selling the vehicle for one year, under threat of a fine of $50,000, and a ban on purchasing a Tesla car in the future.

Tesla fears that some of these first buyers are resellers They only want it to speculate, selling it to someone else for a higher price.

Tesla, at war against specular resellers

The first Cybertrucks will reach customers on November 30, but they will be in very limited units.

The problem is that there are a million reservationsand Elon Musk has already acknowledged that they will not be able to cover them until 2028:

The company is not happy that the few units that reach customers are used to do business.

Speculation is a cancer in many markets: video games, graphics cards, collecting, etc. Using bots, resellers secure a stock of limited products, from new consoles to low-stock graphics cards, collector’s editions of video games, etc., and then sell them on Wallapop, eBay, etc., for a much higher price. .

It is not something that happens with cars, but due to the expectation that the Cybertruck has generated, and the few units that will go on sale, It is not strange that someone tries to make a business, buying only to resell at a higher price.

Although the first units of the Cybertruck will reach buyers on November 30, series production will not begin until the end of 2024. Starting in 2025, Tesla expects to manufacture 250,000 units per year.

And what happens if someone needs to sell their Cybertruck during that first year? You can do this, but you must first ask permission from Tesla, which will evaluate the case and decide whether to allow resale or not.

We are not very clear if This prohibition on selling a cybertruck during the first year of its purchase is 100% legal. In Europe, of course, it would have difficulties. In any case, if the client accepts the contract, at least in the United States, it seems that it is enough. And some luxury sports car brands have similar contracts.