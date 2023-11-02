The last week of October has come with more than one scare and it has not been precisely because of the arrival of Halloween. The list of the richest people in the world has suffered an earthquake that has caused the world’s top fortunes to lose billions of dollars.

The last quarter of the year is leaving negative forecasts in the world’s main companies, which has caused the stock market price of many of them to drop. Today, the top positions of the richest people in the world are occupied by self-made billionaires. That is to say, they became tremendously rich thanks to companies that they themselves created, so their weight in the shareholding is very important.

This type of profile is much more susceptible to large fluctuations, so any change in the stock market price of their companies makes them earn billions in a single morning, but they can also lose them.

Scary week for Elon Musk. The saying goes that the higher you go, the bigger the fall. In this case, the largest fortune in the world is the one that has suffered the most in a dark week for Elon Musk, which has resulted in a 14% reduction in his assets. The main person responsible for this collapse has been Tesla, which after the presentation of its not very optimistic results for the third quarter of the year and the beginning of 2024. Despite this, Musk remains in first place with a fortune estimated at 229.3 billion dollars according to Forbes.

Elon Musk confessed to his shareholders that high interest rates were going to hurt the sales forecasts for his cars, and that his futuristic Cybertruck truck was a production headache. As if that were not enough, a few hours later, Panasonic, Tesla’s main battery supplier, announced a cut in battery production. This concatenation of bad news caused Tesla shares to sink 20% this week.

Bernard Arnault, luxury in its low hours. October has not been the best month for the largest shareholder of the luxury brand holding company par excellence. The owner of the Moët & Chandon and Dom Pérignon, Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior wineries, among many other luxury brands, has been punished by the stock market for weeks with successive downward prices fueled by lower-than-expected profit forecasts.

In the last review, the French billionaire’s fortune was valued at $157 billion, $6.8 billion less than just a month ago. The millionaire began the year being the richest person in the world, but now he occupies third place in that ranking, surpassed by Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

Larry Ellison, AI is a miracle pill for Oracle. Software mogul Larry Ellison has also seen his fortune decline at a staggering rate during the month of October. The 5% drop in Oracle shares has caused the millionaire to say goodbye to $5 billion of his fortune in just one month. The average is 161.2 million dollars every day, but it remains the fourth largest fortune in the world.

Oracle has been one of the great beneficiaries of the rise of artificial intelligence, increasing the company’s annual stock market value by 45%. The millionaire has also accused the setback in the shares of his friend Elon Musk’s car manufacturer, since Ellison has invested about $11 billion in Tesla shares.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin accuse the fall of Alphabet. Like the rest of the big technology companies, Alphabet has presented conservative results for the last quarter of the year, which includes rounds of layoffs. This valuation has led investors to reduce their exposure to the company, dropping its price by up to 10% in one day.

The result has been a serious loss in the balance sheets of Google’s founders, who begin the month of November with $5 billion less each.

Mark Zuckerberg brings Meta back to reality. After its journey through the desert of the metaverse, Meta once again regains the path of innovation by targeting artificial intelligence. The move has made investors trust the company again. Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune has grown by $300 million more in the last month.

Meta has undergone a major personnel restructuring in recent months that has led the company to a very tense situation with its staff due to returning to the office, but this change of direction has returned Mark Zuckerberg to the top 10 of the largest fortunes in the world with a valuation of 106.9 billion dollars.

