Accessing the internet via satellite has been possible for years, but it has been Starlink that has revolutionized the concept with its (increasingly) gigantic satellite network. Access from remote locations has made the service a fantastic alternative that is also becoming sadly popular in armed conflicts such as the Ukrainian War or the war between Israel and Hamas.

Starlink’s proposal has traditionally been received with very good reviews wherever it has arrived, but that does not mean that it is not perfect. In fact, a recent problem has generated a significant amount of complaints and frustration among service customers.

As pointed out in Ars Technica, the problem that has affected a certain number of clients – not specified – has caused their accounts to be reset without prior notice. All of them have received a message from an email address called “no-reply@starlink.com” in which they were notified that those accounts had been “reset” and both the reservations and the pending deposits associated with those accounts had been refunded.

Those who have tried to recover accounts with the typical account recovery option that so many other services have have found that said system did not work. One of those affected told how when trying to do so he got the message “User not found.” When he tried to enter his phone number, he received a secret link to proceed but again the link did not work: all he got was another error telling him that the user had been disabled in the service.

Many have reported the problem on the /r/Starlink subreddit, and it seems that the problem affects new users. One of them told how two days after installing the system, he had received the email. The Internet still worked, he explained, but he couldn’t log into his Starlink account or send a message to technical support.

Another of those affected confirmed that it was not possible to create a support ticket without logging into the system, and complained about the inability to contact someone to find out what was happening. “It also seems like they don’t have technical service? Or a FAQ?” He wrote, frustrated in his complaint about the situation.

Although as explained in PCMag there are some more options to try to contact Starlink, it does not seem to be easy to write and receive a response, and the contact telephone number in the US is not adequate either: “it is not a number affiliated with Starlink,” they explained in that article, “but a technical support line for Subaru Starlink, the infotainment system from this manufacturer that has a similar name.”

At the moment Starlink has not clarified the situation and it may all be a temporary error: internet access seems to continue working for those affected, but the lack of information and not being able to log in to their accounts on the service does not help to rest assured.

