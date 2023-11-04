Elon Musk He has been one of the last important personalities in the technological world to join the artificial intelligence fever, and he began last July with the announcement of his new company xAI in which he claimed that he was working on a new intelligence model. artificial to compete against ChatGPT and the like.

That day has already arrived, and Elon Musk points out that this artificial intelligence created by his new company xAIthe Grok chatbot, is going to begin testing on a select group of users today, Saturday, to reach a large set of subscribers over the next few days.

Called Grok, it is the new conversational artificial intelligence model created by xAI, and it is capable of answering questions conversationally such as ChatGPTbut who seems to have much more of a sense of humor.

In addition, Grok comes standard with real-time access to information on the Internet, something for example that ChatGPT did not have at the beginning.

Musk has published certain examples of Grok’s answers who, unlike Bard or ChatGPT, do answer challenging questions but do so with a sense of humor.

On the other hand, when requesting information related to recent information, it searches for it on the Internet, expresses it, but also with that special touch that makes it a much more natural and friendly chatbot than those already available.

When can Grok be tested?

This Saturday, a select group of users will begin testing this first artificial intelligence model from Musk’s xAI company.

Furthermore, when Grok comes out of the initial beta version, It will also be available to subscribers of the new premium plus level of X which costs 16 euros per month and that offers certain privileges such as better positioning of the messages and obviously without advertising.

At the moment little is known about this new artificial intelligence model called Grok, but it is likely that in the next few hours we will know exactly what it can offer.