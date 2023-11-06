The Tesla Cybertruck is really as crazy as it looks, if we can believe Elon Musk.

It really has to happen this month. The very first copies of the Tesla Cybertruck will be delivered to customers on November 30. That still sounds a bit unreal when you look at the car. It looks more like a prototype than a fully production-ready vehicle.

Yet the green light has really been given. In the run-up to that date, Elon Musk dares to share some more information about the Cybertruck. Presumably this is information that is new even to customers who have purchased one. In this case, Elon Musk made the statements in an interview with Joe Rogan.

The first details regarding the production car have been announced. First of all, the weight. Musk says the Cybertruck weighs between 2,700 kg and 3,175 kg, depending on the version.

Furthermore, the electric car comes with a Beast Mode. Musk did not yet want to explain what this means in detail. It is clear that this has to do with the performance of the EV. Musk hopes that the Cybertruck in Beast Mode can sprint to 60 mph in less than three seconds. What an achievement that would be for a behemoth like the Cybertruck.

Years ago, during the presentation of the Tesla Cybertruck, Elon Musk demonstrated on stage that the car is also bulletproof. Things didn’t go well with the windows at the time, but Musk managed to keep his word. For example, he says in the interview that the Cybertruck indeed has steel panels that do not allow bullets to pass through. The EV is optionally available with bullet-resistant windows, but the option to open and close the windows is then no longer available.

Anyway, the Tesla Cybertruck is really coming and Elon Musk is creating a crazy production car. According to Joe Rogan, the most bizarre car a car manufacturer has ever released. Now we are curious.

