Elon Musk, one of the key figures in the creation of OpenAI in 2015, the current company behind ChatGPT, recently wanted to show his frustration with the evolution of this chatbot based on artificial intelligence that currently seems almost unbeatable.

As it could not be otherwise, discord has arisen when a user of X – formerly known as Twitter – shared an interaction with ChatGPT, where he asked: “How would you steal the Declaration of Independence?”

The chatbot’s response was predictable and, as is customary and for security reasons, it declined to participate in that request, led Musk to call ChatGPT “unbearable.”

Tension between Musk and OpenAI has remained since he left the company in 2018, seeking to run it personally, but encountering numerous problems along the way. Furthermore, his continued criticism of the partnership between OpenAI and Microsoft has added additional nuance to this “feud.”

This discrepancy just so happens to come after Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, announced the availability of GPT-4 Turbo and the launch of a platform that allows anyone to create their own virtual assistant, without needing to be an expert in code.

This, as could be seen last week, It gave rise to Sam Altman to mock and, in a matter of minutes, create a chatbot similar to Grok with this functionthe novelty that Elon Musk presented to everyone a few days ago.

This masterstroke, the truth is, not only downplayed Musk’s model, but also highlighted ChatGPT’s new capabilities. Notably Grok is currently limited to a select group of users, while ChatGPT remains the accessible option for the majority..

This now episode of rebellion on Musk’s part may be the response to that tweet from Sam Altman saying: “GPTs can save a lot of effort.”

Despite all this, Musk and Altman, in the past, shared a period of collaboration when Grok, the sarcastic chatbot, received praise from Altman for his ability to answer questions with a touch of humor. It seems that deep down there is admiration between the two.