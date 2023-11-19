For Elon Musk, the energy demand of the entire US could be covered without problem with the help of a gigantic fusion reactor installed in the skies, directly above our heads. The good thing – the businessman clarifies – is that you don’t need a crazy project or a billion-dollar investment to achieve something like this: we have had one for billions of years and we call it Sun. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX estimates that a huge plant would arrive photovoltaic, of about 160 x 160 km, to obtain with its help the energy that the US demands.

That Musk likes catchy headlines and provocative ideas is nothing new, but in this case he is not the first to suggest an XXL-sized project with a futuristic approach to harness solar energy.

The mother of all facilities. Elon Musk likes strong phrases and that was what he left recently during his participation in ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’, a podcast directed by the commentator, host and comedian Joe Rogan and which only in recent weeks has welcomed a roster of guests as eclectic as actors Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” and Whitney Cummings, former CIA agent Michael Baker, martial arts expert Tim Kennedy and writer Elliott West. Musk stopped by his microphones on October 31 and, among other things, talked about the potential of solar energy.

“You could actually power the entire United States with 100 miles per 100 miles of solar energy,” the tycoon explained in statements reported by Money Wise. Translated to our metric system, that would be equivalent to a huge installation of around 160 x 160 kilometers. Musk’s proposal is so big that upon hearing it, Rogan asked him to elaborate: “So you could choose a dead spot, cover it with solar panels and charge the entire country?”

Plates, batteries and a gigantic reactor. “Absolutely, we need batteries, but yes,” replied Musk, who believes that translating such an idea into practice would not be difficult and sees it as perfectly “feasible” to supply energy to the entire country with the help of the Sun: “That thing just works. We have a giant fusion reactor in the sky.” His bet actually goes beyond words.

Investing in the industry. In 2016 Tesla bought SolarCity, a company dedicated to the commercialization of solar energy generation systems, in an operation valued at nearly $2.6 billion. “Tesla is preparing for large-scale commercialization of its Powerwall and Powerpack energy storage products,” explained Musk’s company at the time, which shortly before had launched its own energy division: Tesla Energy Operations.

Nor is Musk’s commitment to photovoltaics unique. The Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie recently estimated that this year the US solar industry will add 32 GW of production capacity, 53% more than in 2022, and that by 2028 the country’s operating capacity will be 375 GW. Growth forecasts are also considerable in Europe.

Question of megaprojects. Musk is not the first to suggest an XXL-sized project and futuristic philosophy to go one step further in the use of photovoltaic energy. What’s more, there are already concrete initiatives on the table that go far beyond the magnate’s statement in ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’. One of them is led by the European Space Agency (ESA) itself.

For some time now, the intergovernmental organization has been considering the idea of ​​taking advantage of SBSP, the acronym for “space-based solar energy”, a strategy that would involve capturing solar energy with the help of huge satellites in geostationary orbit that would then be responsible for converting it. in low-density microwaves and transmit it to receiving stations located on Earth.

Achieving something like this would require, of course, facing “prohibitive challenges”, such as the deployment of enormous receiving antennas, assembling large structures in space or studying the effect of low-power microwaves, but for now the ESA has already launched the initiative SOLARIS to assess its viability.

In the focus of other agencies. The ESA is not the only one that has spent time analyzing the possibilities of the SBSP. Its Japanese counterpart, JAXA, has published a report with its advantages and challenges and has even gone so far as to propose solutions. In the 90s, JAXA’s predecessor participated in a conceptual design, SPS2000, of 10,000 kW, and in the first decade of the 21st century the space agency and the Japanese Government proposed the gold concept of a one million kilowatt SSPS.

China and NASA have also taken it into consideration. Last year Space News published that the US agency had begun a study to evaluate what possibilities the SPS would have. “As technology evolves, the viability of the system changes over time,” explained Nilokolai Joseph of NASA’s Office of Technology, Policy and Strategy. With the new report the agency wanted to “evaluate the extent to which it should support the SPS.” Recently new research from the Universities of Surrey and Swansea concluded that lightweight, low-cost panels can be created to generate energy in space.

Large facilities on land… Not all solar megaprojects are focused on space. Here on Earth, gigantic solar farms have been created with panels, such as the deployment that China is promoting in Inner Mongolia, which includes a unique installation: 196,000 panels spread over an area of ​​1.4 million square meters, which becomes the largest station of its kind in a desert. Tesla itself has participated in large solar projects.

…and in theoretical studies. If there is an installation that dwarfs any of the solar farms that have been built to date or even that enormous 160×160 kilometer strip of panels suggested by Musk to supply the US, it is the Dyson Sphere, an idea launched in the 1960s by the physicist Freeman Dyson. His proposal: build a structure capable of surrounding the Sun.

Dyson believed that to continue evolving there would come a time when a civilization would need to drastically improve its energy harvesting. And how to do it? With an installation capable of covering its star, in our case the Sun, with a “mesh” covered with panels or other technology that captures its potential.

