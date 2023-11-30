In recent weeks, Elon Musk has seen several important advertisers—Apple, IBM, Oracle and Disney among them—stop their campaigns on X after the anti-Semitic comments he published on this social network. In a recent participation by the tycoon in a public event, Musk has sent a strong message to all those advertisers.

“What the j***n”. The New York Times’ DealBook Summit conference took place in New York last night. Among the participants was Elon Musk, who in his interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin made his position clear to advertisers who have stopped publishing ads on *to”.

Context. According to The Verge, in the interview Musk was partly remorseful – he acknowledged that he had made mistakes – and partly defiant towards advertisers. He was especially accusatory of Disney, whose CEO, Bob Iger, had previously participated in that interview cycle and stated that he wants Disney to be affiliated with Musk. The magnate seemed to direct his message especially to him “F*** off. Is it clear? I hope it is. Hey Bob, if you’re in the audience,” he commented, referring to Disney’s top leader.

X could die. Musk warned of the real danger his company faces if advertisers do not return to the platform. “What this advertiser boycott is going to do is kill the company,” he stressed. “That’s what everyone on Earth will know. We’ll be gone, and it will have been because of the advertiser boycott.”

Millionaires loses. More than 100 advertisers have stopped their advertising campaigns on

Musk regrets his controversial response. On November 15, Musk responded to an anti-Semitic post published on X and he claimed that whoever had done it had told “the pure truth.” In the DealBook event interview he acknowledged that “looking back, I shouldn’t have responded to that person.” He then accused the media of exploiting a comment he said he made “without [esa] intention”.

And meanwhile, false advertising is rampant. The truth is that the problem faced by legitimate advertisers is compounded by the problem that X has had for a long time with false publications. We have seen how in recent weeks false messages have frequently appeared in which actors such as Martiño Rivas or Antonio Resines seem to promote cyber scams. The platform should resolve this issue as well to prevent further reputational damage.

Musk is not considering making a smartphone. Aside from that thorny topic, Musk had time to answer other questions. Among them, if he was perhaps working on a smartphone. “I have too many fish to cook,” he replied. “I think that is a fundamental challenge that mobile manufacturers have right now, because you basically have a black rectangle. How do you improve that,” in reference to how difficult it is to try to create a device capable of taking over from our current smartphones.

