SpaceX has obtained the long-awaited license from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to carry out the second Starship test flight. We are talking about a powerful launch system which aims to put payloads into Earth orbit, support several Artemis Program missions and even, in the future, land on Mars.

It was the space company itself that announced the news on its website. Elon Musk, for his part, had noted in the middle of this week that “launch approval should occur in time for Friday’s launch.” This was, however, unofficial information. After all, the businessman has gotten his way.

After several individual tests, on April 20 of this year the Starship integrated flight test (Starship ship + Super Heavy propellant), although it ended up destroying the launch platform. After implementing several changes, and with authorization from the FAA, SpaceX is ready to conduct a second integrated flight test.

It is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 17 from Starbase, the company’s facility in Texas, United States. The two-hour launch window, the period in which the gigantic 120-meter-high system can take off, will open at 7:00 AM (2:00 PM Spanish peninsular time). If everything goes according to plan we will have takeoff.

After the April test, as we say, the company founded by Musk implemented several changes to improve the success rate. Updated the ground infrastructure of the Launch pad with reinforced foundations. It also included a new panel heat shield and a new stage separation system, among other improvements, in the system.

Images: SpaceX

