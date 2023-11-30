Suara.com – Indonesia has not given permission for Starlink to become a telecommunications provider in the country because Elon Musk’s satellite-based internet company is reluctant to comply with government regulations.

In particular, said the Minister of Communication and Information, Budi Arie Setiadi, Starlink has not agreed to comply with the rules for using Indonesian IP addresses.

“The problem with Starlink entering here is a matter of our data sovereignty, not another country’s business. Basically, as long as the IP address is in Indonesia, we’re OK. If the IP address isn’t in Indonesia, how will we control it?” said Budi in Jakarta, Thursday evening (30/11/2023).

Budi emphasized that there was no connection between licensing Starlink in Indonesia and Elon Musk’s personal decision to support Israel in the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

He firmly stated that the reason Starlink had not been able to obtain a permit was purely because the US company was not willing to follow the regulations in force in Indonesia.

“That’s his attitude abroad. It has nothing to do with it. We are basically consistent with our way of thinking and acting to protect our national sovereignty. That the IP address must be in Indonesia,” stressed Budi.

Information regarding Starlink wanting to operate in Indonesia has been circulating since September 2023.

On Wednesday (20/9/2023), the Director General of Post and Information Technology (Dirjen PPI) of the Ministry of Communication and Information, Wayan Toni Supriyanto, revealed that Elon Musk’s satellite-based internet service provider showed interest in building a business and becoming a player in the Indonesian telecommunications industry. .

Starlink visited the Ministry of Communication and Information and asked for an explanation regarding the procedures for opening a telecommunications services business license in Indonesia.

Wayan reminded Starlink to be able to fulfill its commitment to absorb local workers so as to provide employment opportunities for Indonesian citizens.

“So the challenge now is that Starlink still wants to work like Over The Top (OTT), so it wants to do business but not absorb employees in Indonesia. Therefore, this is still being discussed further,” said Wayan.