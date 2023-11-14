“I was just informed that launch approval should occur in time for Friday’s launch,” Elon Musk published in the early hours of Tuesday. It is not an official confirmation, and perhaps it is just a maneuver to pressure the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which is pending authorizing the flight, but it is the closest we have to an official date of Starship launch: Friday, November 17.

In Xataka The dark side of SpaceX, according to Reuters: 600 accidents, one death, flamethrowers and aversion to flashy vests

A week will have passed since, on Friday of last week, SpaceX left the rocket ready with the installation of the flight termination system. The Starship had passed the FAA safety review, but was still pending environmental approval. As far as we know, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service continues to inspect with the FAA the possible environmental impacts of the takeoff, the last regulatory obstacle for SpaceX.

Developing…

In Xataka | SpaceX installs explosives on Starship and announces a tentative launch date