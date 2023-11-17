It is not the first time that Elon Musk has sought trouble for posting inappropriate messages on his social networks. His publications have caused the valuation of some cryptocurrencies to skyrocket, making him a lot of money, or interfering in the stock market shares of his companies, which has caused him some legal problems.

The latest controversy of the owner of Tesla investors give the millionaire a shout-out and there are people who have put their Tesla up for sale.

Do not tweet without adult supervision. The fish dies in the mouth, but Elon Musk is more of a whale on the social media scene, where he accumulates more than 163 million followers, so he should measure the messages he publishes on his networks. In recent months, the millionaire has launched various messages accusing the ADL (Anti-Defamation League) association, an organization that defends the civil rights of the Jewish people, of orchestrating a conspiracy against X by pressuring third-party companies not to invest with advertising on Musk’s social network.

But the last straw came when the millionaire responded“You told the truth” in response to a verified user’s message that “Jewish communities have been pushing exactly the kind of dialectical hatred against white people that they claim they want people to stop using against them. I don’t care now if Western Jewish populations come to the disturbing conclusion that those hordes of minorities who support the invasion of their country don’t like them very much. You want them to tell you the truth to your face, there it is.”

It was not enough to publish the message. That the richest man in the world, CEO of Tesla and owner of give rise to doubts about his anti-Semitic position.

The responses of many of Elon Musk’s followers did not take long to highlight something that it seems that the millionaire himself was not taking into account: It does not matter what he thinks, what matters is that as CEO of Tesla and other companies, he has gotten involved. in a narrative that does not provide anything good for them.

…And the reactions did not take long to arrive. One of the first to react was none other than IBM, announcing the immediate cessation of its campaigns in X due to the pro-Nazi opinions of its owner. “IBM has zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this totally unacceptable situation,” a company spokesperson said in a statement echoed by CNN.

The blocking of X has not only been limited to the words of Elon Musk. IBM’s statement also appeals to the publication of a report by the organization Media Matter for America in which it has been discovered that the social network has published advertisements for IBM, Apple, Oracle and Xfinity along with content that praises the figure of Adolf Hitler. and Nazism.

Lisa Yaccarino does not win for scares. Linda Yacarino, CEO of of its financial debacle.

Yaccarino’s conciliatory message highlights that “X’s point of view has always been very clear that discrimination by everyone must STOP in all areas.” He also places special emphasis on distancing himself from the messages that Elon Musk subscribed to, pointing out “our efforts to combat anti-Semitism and discrimination.”

X without advertising and people selling their Teslas and their stocks. The shock wave of controversy has reached beyond the borders of X. As Gary Black warned, one of the managing partners of The Future Fund, Tesla investors have also grown tired of the company’s CEO’s antics and are distancing themselves from the company by selling their shares. This has caused a 4.2% drop in Tesla’s price.

According to the investor, his clients have begun to ask to disassociate themselves from the brand. These reactions do not appear to be isolated. Ross Gerber, co-founder and CEO of the Gerber Kawasaki Wealth investment fund, stated in a message on your X profile which has received similar requests from its clients asking to withdraw their Tesla shares.

The investor himself declared on his social network that he will change his Tesla Model Y for an electric car from another brand, and he is sure that many others will do the same as a measure of protest.

