“We fly, we break things and we fly again.” That is the mantra that Elon Musk imposed on SpaceX — and the reason that the development of Starship is being more accelerated and explosive than that of the SLS, the other American rocket involved in the return to the Moon.

The advantage of this approach is that SpaceX quickly learns from its mistakes and is modifying the Starship design based on the things that don’t work in flight. Everything that had failed in the comprehensive flight in April worked in the one in mid-November: the launch platform, the engine control, the separation of stages, the automatic flight termination system…

SpaceX has not yet been able to test the landing of the Super Heavy booster or the atmospheric reentry of the Starship spacecraft, but there are several prototypes in testing for subsequent flights. The interesting thing is that they are the last Starship of their class.

Last four Starship V1s, Starship V2 arrives





Image: Elon Musk

Elon Musk shared this photo of four Starship stages in the overcrowded vertical assembly building at Starbase, SpaceX’s south Texas facility. They were assembled with a new integration method (top down) and have more uniform and better fixed heat shield tiles. Furthermore, they are the last four Starship V1Musk said. The next to be manufactured will be the first Starship V2.

There is not much official data about the second version of Starship, but Musk himself gave some details in the same thread. Starship V2 It will have a greater fuel capacity, reduce its dry mass (that is, it will be lighter before loading propellants) and will have greater overall reliability, according to the founder of SpaceX. To be clear, Musk is referring to the upper stage of the Starship system, also known as Starship, and not the Super Heavy booster.

If we want to speculate on the rest of the characteristics, we can pull the file. Musk previously said that the Starship stage would happen from six Raptor engines to nine (three optimized for Earth’s atmosphere and six for the vacuum of space), so Starship V2 could add three engines.

Last week, Musk also commented that he was “very excited” about the Raptor 3, a new version of Starship’s liquid oxygen and methane engines. They will be more powerful (going from 230 to 269 tons of thrust) and more resistant, the businessman assured. So strong that they would not need a heat shield, which would reduce the overall weight of the rocket.

Why is SpaceX so interested in reducing the weight of Starship? Because it needs to optimize fuel consumption, one of the big problems facing the rocket in its role as lunar lander for NASA’s Artemis III mission. It will take between 10 and 20 Starship launches to refuel in orbit before the lunar Starship can reach the Moon, according to the space agency. SpaceX has time to solve this problem by lightening the rocket and increasing its height from 5 to 10 meters to accommodate a greater amount of propellants.

For now, the company will continue flight testing the V1 versions of Starship that are already assembled. The Ship 28 She has every chance to become the next one. When will the third full Starship launch take place? In just over a month, judging by Elon Musk’s estimates.

Imagen | SpaceX

