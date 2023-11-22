Elon Musk, the tycoon owner of, among other companies, Tesla and Twitter/X, has always declared himself to be a gamer, sharing his experiences in different video games on, for example, the social network he owns. And recently, he commented that his days gone by, he was a passionate Quake player and that in fact, he was one of the best in the world. Something that, to the surprise of many, a prominent pro player from that community revealed to be true, confirming that he had shared a server with him, but that in reality his skills for the game were not the best.

Musk participated in a podcast on November 9, 2023, which is hosted by Lex Fridman, who regularly interviews prominent personalities in fields such as science and technology. Episode where they began to talk about the billionaire’s gaming experience, at which point Musk revealed that he was once one of the best Quake players, even winning money in tournaments.

Musk claims he was one of the best Quake players in the world

As mentioned in the podcast, he won a lot of money in one of the first paid esports tournaments in the United States, where he participated in four-player Deathmatch tournaments and with his team they came in second place. In the conversation, Musk says: “I was the second best player on the team and we were actually winning, we would have been in first place, but the best player on the team had a computer crash in the middle of the game, so we were in second place.

“But I received money and everything. So basically I have skills,” the tycoon expressed on Lex Fridman’s podcast.

As expected and surely if you are one of his detractors, the same thing will be going through your head, Musk’s statements generated skepticism and laughter on the Internet, especially on Twitter/X, where a clip was published with his statements. Some responded to the publication by ironically saying that “he was the first man on the moon” or attacking him for his statements, commenting: “He can’t even prove it with any factual evidence. What a clown.”

Professional confirms that Musk played a lot of Quake, but that he was not that good

But to the surprise of many, apparently this is real, according to Dennis “Thresh” Fong, a professional Quake player from the 90s. This Pro Player of the shooter confirmed in a Twitter/X publication that Musk played a lot of Quake and that he shared a server with the tycoon. According to indica: “I can confirm that @elonmusk played a lot of Quake, so it’s legit. We played on the same servers http://kitty1.stanford.edu often. I think your handle was Zip2, right @elonmusk? Our mutual friend @BrandenSpikes might be the good player you were referring to.”

A statement that can be taken as true, since Dennis “Thresh” Fong is not just any gamer and in fact, he is considered one of the first electronic sportsmen of all time and is registered in the Guinness Book of Records, as the ” first professional video game player.” Thresh is even credited with popularizing the use of WASD keys to control the character.

Dennis Fong

Although on the other hand, in a podcast in 2020, Thresh noted that Musk wasn’t that skilled at Quake and described him as “acceptable” as he wasn’t particularly talented. But even so, Thresh recognizes him as a veteran of the shooter, since he had confirmed that he shared a server on Quake and that he played a lot.

You can watch the podcast episode in the following video (in English), activate subtitles and Spanish translation:

