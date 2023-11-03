Elon Musk is very clear that artificial intelligence will mean that no one will have to work in the future.

This was confirmed in a talk with Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, at the closing of the AI ​​Security Summit in the British country, according to Business Insider.

During the talk, Musk claimed that AI advances will lead to a world where “no work will be needed”. Of course, people will still be able to have a job “for their personal satisfaction,” but one day, AI “will be able to do it all,” Musk envisions.

Now, given this, the following question arises: How exactly will people sustain themselves in this new AI-driven world?

“You will have a universal high income”Musk assures Sunak, presenting it as a superior alternative to universal basic income—one of the solutions dreamed of by Silicon Valley for income inequality—, without specifying exactly how the two concepts differ.

“You will rarely ask for anything,” he notes, outlining a “future of abundance” in which there will be no shortage of goods and services. As a result, AI will function in some ways as an economic equalizer, especially since it will be accessible to everyone.

At the same time, he suggests there might be “something of a magical genie problem,” so people will have to be careful about what exactly they “wish for.”

Musk has been outspoken about the need to regulate AI and is among the list of tech executives and AI researchers who signed an open letter calling for a pause in AI development.

During his debate with Sunak, he offered solutions ranging from a “kill switch” to a codeword to put humanoid robots in a safe state.

Still, his verdict — at least at the end of Thursday’s conversation — was that AI will probably be 80% good and 20% bad.