Space remains far away for Elon Musk: the two rockets exploded in flight

Both stages of SpaceX’s massive Starship rocket exploded on Saturday shortly after the successful separation phase, as announced by Elon Musk’s company in the live streaming of the second test launch of this rocket, the most powerful ever built.

The Super Heavy propulsion stage with its 33 engines, and the Starship spacecraft, which sits above and gives the entire rocket its name, underwent a “rapid unplanned disassembly,” in the company’s words.

Starship had successfully separated from the booster which then exploded. LThe spacecraft then continued its route but the engineers were on the ground they then lost contact before it reached orbit; that’s why she was blown up.

Starship’s first test ended in the spring with a giant explosion before the two stages separated. However, Musk congratulated his team because they had succeeded in the separation of the two stages which was the one on which attention was focused.

Not a lucky weekend for Musk. After accusations of hosting anti-Semitic posts on X by Joe Biden, IBM, Apple and the EU have decided to no longer advertise on of companies like Amazon and NBC.

