The farce of the dismissal of Sam Altman, OpenAI and Microsoft is causing rivers of (electronic) ink to flow for being the most successful “non-purchase” of Microsoft in history which, with its master move, has acquired everything necessary to take he take over from OpenAI and lead the race for generative artificial intelligence in the next years.

Faced with this corporate vaudeville, Elon Musk has not missed the opportunity to do what he likes most: act as a troll older than

Despite everything, the millionaire has been quite busy posting messages on his OpenAI. The way he entered the fray against OpenAI has not gone unnoticed in Spain.

The millionaire whose goal is to take humanity to Mars, eliminate combustion vehicles, revolutionize solar energy and connect people’s brains to computers to improve their capabilities, surprised yesterday with a message on his X profile in which he appeared the popular Spanish comedian Juan Joya Borja, better known as El Risitas.





Yes indeed, Elon Musk, using satire and a lot of irony, added the subtitles suitable to ridicule the role that the OpenAI board of directors was having by handing over its CEO, the main development managers and a large part of its staff for free to Microsoft.

The tensions between Elon Musk and OpenAI have been going on almost since the company was founded. In 2015, Elon Musk was looking for artificial intelligence developments that would help him improve Tesla’s autonomous driving, so he promised to invest $1 billion in OpenAI.

In the first years, OpenAI did not obtain the results at the speed that Musk expected, so he proposed to Altman to take control of the company, something to which Altman flatly refused and caused Elon Musk to leave and your investments. Years later, OpenAI managed to change the course of technology, but Elon Musk was not on that train. That is a wound that has not healed.

If the video is fun, even with the subtitles added by Elon Musk, no less surprising has been the response sent by the program Andalucía Directo, a program on the regional channel that broadcast a large part of El Risitas’ interventions, requesting payment of the rights and greeting the billionaire with a “Hello Elondo!” And saying goodbye with a “pay now”.

The video is a fragment of one of the delirious monologues that he shared on the Jesús Quintero program, which elevated Juan Joya as one of the popular icons in the 2000s. His contagious and persistent laugh, his intermittent teeth and his “Wedge” earned the sympathy of viewers and, now, also that of Elon Musk.

El Risitas, between the meme and the extreme right

The funny anecdotes and stories that El Risitas shared on television, amidst laughter, They became an international meme when the Sevillian comedian became the parody of an Apple engineer who presented the specifications of the MacBooks that the company had presented.

Amid laughter, the subtitles indicated that the new laptop had no USB ports and cost $1,299.

That video went viral in the United States and has subsequently been used as a framework for other parodies such as the disputes between Marvel and Sony.

In an unexpected turn, Risitas got fully involved in the 2017 French election campaignbut not as a candidate, which would have been excellent news for the French country.

The youngest supporters of the National Front led by the far-right Marine Le Pen used the image of Juan Joya in all kinds of memes, icons and stickers, appropriating his image to attract sympathies, elevating him as a symbol for their militants who did not hesitate to use their image and their subtitled videos to attack their political rivals.

Juan Joya Borja died in April 2021, but his videos leave testimony that El Risitas is still alive as a living icon. Quoting the North Korean tweeter in a response to Elon Musk’s message: “the most transcendent and influential man of our century and on the other hand, Elon Musk sharing a video of his.”

In Xataka | The Mentality: the intrastory of how the elite of billionaires fantasize about fleeing their own consequences