Surely you remember when Elon Musk suffered one of the biggest ridicules of his career and one of the best Internet moments during the presentation of the Tesla Cybertruck.

At that moment, the owner of X was completely sure that the window glass of his electric car was unbreakable.

However, when the time came for the demonstration, a company employee threw some steel spheres, where the crystals, far from being resistant, broke, leading to a series of ridicule and memes on social networks.

This incident was widely ridiculed and many doubted Musk’s ability to deliver on his promises.

Tesla Cybertruck and the new endurance test

Curiously, Elon Musk was involved in a similar situation where he tested, once again, the resistance of the Cybertruck. Recently, on Joe Rogan’s podcast with Musk, a new challenge for Tesla’s electric truck emerged.

During the interview, Rogan challenged Musk, testing the vehicle’s strength by launching an arrow into one of the rear doors.

This action was an attempt to test if the Cybertruck really was the toughest car on the market due to its steel body construction.

In fact, It is said to pass some ballistic tests with complete success.among which are the 9 and 45 millimeter pistols, respectively.

Unexpectedly, Rogan and Musk interrupted the conversation to head to the garage and carry out the challenge. Rogan shot an arrow at the truck’s door, trying to test his resistance.

To the surprise of many, after the impact, the arrow did not go through the strong bodywork; On the contrary, it bounced and was destroyed, leaving only a small dent on the vehicle.

The result made it clear that, unlike the presentation with the crystals, the Cybertruck did show surprising resistance, confirmed by the rebound of the arrow.

Musk highlighted that are electric truck has “beast” driving mode, which allows you to accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers in less than three seconds. This acceleration point represents a strong point for the Tesla car in the electric market.