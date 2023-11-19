For Mazzarri it will be one of the first objectives: to recover the North Macedonian exalted by Spalletti, forgotten by Garcia and protagonist against the Nerazzurri a year ago

Gianluca Monti

November 18th – 12.05pm – Naples

Recover Osimhen, enhance Kvara but – perhaps above all – find the best Elmas: Walter Mazzarri will have a mission to accomplish which concerns the North Macedonian but in reality the whole team.

Elmas, in fact, was one of the secrets of Spalletti’s Napoli, of which he was not only the twelfth man but the real equalizer. Technically he is indisputable but tactically he is even more valuable. However, Elmas was the truly forgotten player of the Garcia era and is therefore the first element to be revitalized.

Going back a few months could be simple, just “copy and paste” what was done by the current coach of the national team who has developed a special relationship with Élif on and off the pitch. It is no coincidence that words of mutual respect were exchanged between the two because Elmas for Spalletti was often the deputy Kvara but also, when necessary, the alternative to Zielinski and Politano. In short, a man for all seasons, sometimes even decisive (like in Bergamo last year).

from bergamo to bergamo

By the way, already from the match with Atalanta it will be clear what consideration Mazzarri will have of Elmas who in November 2022 decided the home match of Gasperini’s team together with the usual Osimhen, who Walterone met in recent days in Castelvolturno. With Elmas, however, the first face-to-face meeting is postponed until he returns from the national teams but Élif will arrive fully recharged because he knows he has an important opportunity for redemption.

