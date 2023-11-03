One of the series that has hit the most this year has been, without a doubt, The Last of Us. HBO’s adaptation to the small screen has turned out to be one of the great jewels of the platform and has caused a flurry of positive reviews for the work created by Naughty Dog in 2013. The second season was confirmed even before finishing the first, but it seems that we will have to wait to see Ellie and company again.

As explained by Variety, the head of HBO, Casey Bloysannounced during a press conference this Thursday that production on the second season of The Last of Us will begin in early 2024. Initially, filming was going to begin at the end of this year, but the actors’ strike has caused a major delay in the series.

In turn, Bloys has confirmed that this second season is not scheduled to be launched in 2024, so we will have to wait, at least, at the beginning of 2025 to see the second installment of the saga created by Naughty Dog adapted, which premiered on PS4 in July 2020.

There are still many facts to know about this second season of the series. In addition to the release date, it is still unknown who will be the actress in charge of playing Abby Andersonone of the most relevant characters in the sequel and who will have a vital weight in the story of The Last of Us.

