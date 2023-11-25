Suara.com – Germany U-17 striker Max Moerstedt, who idolizes Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, is determined to win the 2023 U-17 World Cup. He expressed this after successfully leading his team to the semifinals.

“Lewandowski or Haaland. They are good strikers (and role models),” said Max Moerstedt when met in the mixed zone after the match.

German U-17 National Team players celebrate after successfully defeating the Spanish U-17 National Team in the 2023 U-17 World Cup Quarter-Final match at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS), Jakarta, Friday (24/11/2023). (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)

Germany advanced to the semifinals after beating Spain with a score of 1-0 in the quarter-finals of the 2023 U-17 World Cup which took place at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS), Jakarta, Friday (24/11/2023).

“We are all very happy to reach the next round and now we want to win the U-17 World Cup,” said the TSG Hoffenheim academy player.

Moerstedt is a player in the goal poacher position for the Pansher team during this tournament and hopes to replace the role of legendary German striker Miroslav Klose in the next few years in the senior national team.

Throughout the U-17 World Cup, Moerstedt has so far scored three goals and is the top scorer for the German national team. When asked about the opportunity to become the top scorer in the tournament, Moerstedt didn’t think too much about it and just focused on scoring goals to make a contribution to the team.

“I think it’s an honor if I can help the team by scoring goals and that’s the most important thing and I’m proud of that,” explained Moerstedt.

During the match, Moerstadt said he really enjoyed the atmosphere of the Jakarta International Stadium, Jakarta, which was filled with supporters and provided an amazing match atmosphere.

“It was crazy (the stadium atmosphere), an extraordinary atmosphere and the supporters were really crazy,” said Moerstedt, quoted by ANTARA.

With this narrow victory, the Pansher Team became the first country to secure a semifinal ticket. Germany is still waiting for potential opponents in the match between Brazil and Argentina which will take place at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS), Jakarta, Friday at 19.00 WIB.