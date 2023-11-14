Suara.com – Bali United is optimizing the team’s strength against Madura United after two mainstay foreign players are potentially absent from the main team in the match week 20 of the Indonesian League 1.

“Bali United could potentially not be complete because our two foreign players had just finished carrying out state duties with their national team,” said Bali United Coach Stefano Cugurra in Gianyar, Bali, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

Bali United Head Coach Stefano Cugurra gave a press statement after the 1-1 draw against Terengganu FC at the Captain I Wayan Dipta Stadium, Gianyar Regency, Bali, Wednesday evening (4/10/2023). ANTARA/Dewa Ketut Sudiarta Wiguna

The team, nicknamed Serdadu Tridatu, maximized team training including techniques and tactics at the Bali United Training Center at Purnama Beach, Gianyar Regency, Bali.

The two foreign players from Bali United who were called up to their respective countries’ national teams were Elias Dolah with the Thai National Team and Mohammed Rashid with the Palestinian National Team.

Elias Dolah and Mohammed Rashid are scheduled to undergo the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification agenda from 13-22 November 2023.

The Thai national team will face the Chinese national team on 16 November 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand and the Singapore national team on 21 November 2023 at the National Stadium, Singapore.

Then the Palestinian National Team is scheduled to face the Lebanese National Team on 16 November 2023 in the United Arab Emirates and the Australian National Team on 21 November 2023 in Kuwait.

Meanwhile, Madura United’s 20th week match against Bali United has been moved forward to Thursday (23/11/2023) at 16.00 WIB at the Gelora Ratu Pamelingan Stadium, Madura.

Initially, Bali United’s away schedule on Madura Island took place on Friday (24/11/2023).

The Brazilian coach admitted that he had received a notification letter regarding the change in the match schedule.

The change to the match schedule is to adjust to the 2023 U17 World Cup competition schedule which is currently taking place in Indonesia.

“Hopefully the competition operator can see this problem because two of our foreign players are on the national team agenda and it only finished on November 22. “So joining the club is a bit difficult because of time constraints on the way home,” he said as published by ANTARA.

Bali United currently has 33 points in the Indonesian League 1 standings after completing 19 matches. Meanwhile, the top position is occupied by Borneo FC with a score of 41 points.