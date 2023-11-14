There are many new features in the 2024 catalogue, for all categories of motorcyclists, from off-road to city

November 14, 2023

Also in the 2024 collection Eleveit has focused heavily on meeting the needs of motorcyclists in the Adventure segment by introducing an innovative boot that is outside the classic mold of this sector.

Tonale WP is an ankle boot equipped with a waterproof membrane capable of skilfully combining design and safety thanks to the numerous internal and external protections it is equipped with which guarantee maximum protection and resistance to even the most violent impacts.

Tonale WP boasts an ultra-light sole made up of a rubber tread with pronounced tessellations that guarantees maximum grip and an EVA midsole that makes it an extremely light, comfortable boot and at the same time capable of absorbing all types of impacts.

Eleveit’s innovations for 2024 do not only wink at the Adventure world but also fans of the Touring segment will be able to admire the new Antelao WP at Eicma, a light and comfortable boot that will be appreciated by all motorcyclists who love to take long journeys both for its innovative technical characteristics and the high quality of its materials and its lines and design make it extremely current.

Eleveit worked on the tread looking for the best components on the market and in the case of Antelao WP it introduced a light sole, in three-component rubber, two-tone with a specific grip area.

Presented in the 2023 collection Nirvana WP has enjoyed enormous success not only among owners of naked motorbikes but also among motorbike touring enthusiasts, so much so that it has led the Eleveit company to study new solutions both in terms of materials and technical characteristics to make the iconic Nirvana WP boot even more comfortable, safe and versatile in its use.

Thus was born Nirvana Airtech, the new Eleveit boot designed for when temperatures get high thanks to a breathable mesh with welding area and rubberized film to protect the part in contact with the gear lever and the external part of the boot.

Great news also in the Urban Performance Line segment in which Eleveit will present two new products at the Milan Eicma Show: Stratos WP, an aggressive, comfortable boot with an extremely light sole made up of two parts: rubber tread with pronounced tessellation for maximum grip and midsole in Eva to guarantee lightness and shock absorption and Delta WP, the boot with classic lines made of E-Dry membrane and expertly equipped with reinforcements and protections in the most exposed areas including the rear heel, the toe cap, the ankle and the internal tibia.

The Eleveit Lady Line collection has been designed to perfectly adapt to the anatomy of the female foot by developing a specific design in crucial areas such as the instep, in the toe and heel part, furthermore the Eleveit R&D department has developed an insole specific higher to increase the height of the heel part by 25 mm.

Two new Urban models dedicated to the women’s world, Antibes WP Lady and Antibes WP Canvas Lady and a Delta WP Lady technical boot.

We conclude the overview of the 2024 innovations with the Sport Line segment in which Eleveit presents three new versions of the Racing S Miura boot: Evo WP, Evo Air and Evo. Wise evolution of the S Miura WP and Air models which have enjoyed great success in recent years, the three new versions will satisfy the needs of road motorbike enthusiasts who love to have fun with their motorbike on the road but also on the circuits in an even more attentive and high-performance way.