Ultra-modern lines for the Lambretta Elettra, the electric version of the famous scooter which, despite the high-tech design, does not lose the charm of the classic body. What drives it is not an internal combustion engine but an electric one, with nominal power of 4 kW and maximum of 11. Complete charging takes place in 5 hours and 40 minutes via the 16A domestic socket, while with the fast charging takes 36 minutes to go from 20% to 80% autonomy. Four maps are available: Sport, Ride, Eco and Warp, with a maximum autonomy in Eco of 127 km.

The weight is 137 kg in running order, the wheelbase measures 1,380 mm and the seat has a ground clearance of 78 cm.