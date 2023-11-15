Super memory thanks to an engineered protein ‘made in Italy’. Neuroscientists from the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Catholic University, Rome Campus and from the Agostino Gemelli Irccs University Polyclinic Foundation have genetically modified a molecule normally active in the brain and with a key role in memory. A “molecular switch” has been added to the Limk1 protein which turns it on in response to the administration of a drug, rapamycin, which is already being looked at with hope precisely because it has been found to have various anti-aging effects also on the brain.

The study, coordinated by Claudio Grassi, full professor of Physiology and director of the Department of Neuroscience, is published in ‘Science Advances’. Made possible thanks to funding from the Ministry of University and Research, the American Alzheimer’s Association Foundation and the Ministry of Health, it could have potential applications, “both by improving the understanding of the mechanisms responsible for memory – highlight the researchers – and by encouraging the identification of solutions innovative for problems related to pathologies of neuropsychiatric interest”.

“In laboratory animals that showed an age-related deterioration in cognitive performance, the use of this gene therapy to modify the Limk1 protein and activate it with the drug resulted in a significant improvement in memory”, underlines Cristian Ripoli, associate professor of Physiology at the Catholic University, first author and creator of the study. The Limk1 protein has a crucial role in determining structural changes in neurons, i.e. the formation of dendritic spines which, by enhancing the transmission of information in neural networks, are crucial in learning and memory phenomena.

“Memory is a complex process that involves modifications of the synapses, i.e. the connections between neurons through which the nervous signal travels, in particular brain areas such as the hippocampus, a nervous center that plays a fundamental role – explains Grassi – This phenomenon , defined as synaptic plasticity, involves changes in the structure and function of synapses that are generated when a nervous circuit is activated following, for example, sensory experiences. These experiences promote the activation of complex signaling pathways that involve numerous proteins.”

“Some of these are particularly important for memory, as demonstrated by the fact that their reduced expression or modifications are associated with alterations in cognitive functions. One of these proteins is Limk1 itself – he underlines -. The objective of our study was that of making the function of this protein ‘controllable’ which plays a key role in the maturation of the contact points (dendritic spines) between neurons at the synapse level. Being able to control Limk1 through a drug means being able to promote synaptic plasticity and, therefore, physiological processes that depend on it”. In fact, “the key to this innovative ‘chemogenetic’ strategy, which combines genetics and chemistry, is linked precisely to the use of rapamycin”, adds Ripoli.

Rapamycin is an immunosuppressive drug widely used in clinical settings and known to increase life expectancy and for its beneficial effects on the brain, documented in preclinical models. “We therefore modified the sequence of the Limk1 protein by inserting a molecular switch inside it that allowed us to activate it, on command, through the administration of rapamycin – he highlights -. This chemogenetic approach allows us to manipulate the processes of synaptic plasticity and the memory in both physiological and pathological conditions. Furthermore, it paves the way for the development of further ‘engineered’ proteins that could revolutionize research and therapy in the field of neurology.” “The next step will be to verify the effectiveness of this treatment in experimental models of neurodegenerative diseases that manifest memory deficits, such as, for example, Alzheimer’s. Furthermore, further studies will be necessary to validate the use of this technology in man”, concludes Grassi.