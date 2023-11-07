Malena’s accident has shriveled the hearts of her entire family. The Quevedos, who received the news hours before, are awaiting her recovery, which does not seem easy at all. The young woman had an accident on the motorcycle with Curro and the next few hours will be crucial to determine her condition.

Elena is suffering a lot for the little girl, fearing losing her like what happened with Mario. The businesswoman has not hesitated to go see Crespo, with whom she feels truly understood. “I want to escape with you a little,” she confessed.

However, Crespo was very surprised to see her in such a delicate and intimate situation. “Maybe it’s time to be with your husband,” he hinted. Elena, who does not accept anyone telling her how she should live her life, prefers to turn to someone in whom she knows she will find comfort. “The only thing I want is to feel loved,” she told Crespo, through tears. Will Malena be able to recover?