Sales of electric two-wheelers slow down as incentives run out. ANCMA: “It appears increasingly urgent to unfreeze the 5.6 million euros advanced from 2022″
November 4, 2023
August and September had brought us a good positive trend for the electricity sector, but the end of state incentives could only have a repercussion for all sales and here we are in October reporting a negative sign. The final balance for the month stops at just 753 units, corresponding to a drop of 44.30% compared to 2022 where the market was however supported by state aid. Therefore, all segments were negative: in particular that of scooters which closed the month with 382 vehicles registered and a decline of 55.48%. The year also remains negative, with a drop of 21.43% and only 11,083 vehicles put on the road. “It appears increasingly urgent – remarks Confindustria ANCMA – to unfreeze the resources advanced from the 2022 campaign, equal to 5.6 million euros, which would allow the market to reach the end of the year. We therefore renew the appeal to the Government to support a market already naturally oriented towards community objectives of environmental sustainability”.
What are the best-selling models in October?
In a situation that is not rosy, let’s therefore take a look at the ranking of the ten best-selling electric two-wheel models in Italy in these first ten months of 2023.
Electric Top 10 January – October 2023
Brand
Model
Segment
ASKOLL
ES1
Scooter 50
881
SEAT
MO ESCOOTER
Scooter
796
TALARIA POWER
TL 4000 STING
Plurimarcia 50
632
LYGIA
PULSE 3 BIG
Tricarri
611
PIAGGIO
ONE ACTIVE
Scooter
567
BMW
CE 04
Scooter
564
ASKOLL
EVOLUTION ES3
Scooter
547
PIAGGIO
VESPA ELECTRIC L3
Scooter
412
VMOTO SOCO
CPX
Scooter
391
YAMAHA
NEO’S EV
Scooter 50
368
