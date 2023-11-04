Sales of electric two-wheelers slow down as incentives run out. ANCMA: “It appears increasingly urgent to unfreeze the 5.6 million euros advanced from 2022″

November 4, 2023

August and September had brought us a good positive trend for the electricity sector, but the end of state incentives could only have a repercussion for all sales and here we are in October reporting a negative sign. The final balance for the month stops at just 753 units, corresponding to a drop of 44.30% compared to 2022 where the market was however supported by state aid. Therefore, all segments were negative: in particular that of scooters which closed the month with 382 vehicles registered and a decline of 55.48%. The year also remains negative, with a drop of 21.43% and only 11,083 vehicles put on the road. “It appears increasingly urgent – ​​remarks Confindustria ANCMA – to unfreeze the resources advanced from the 2022 campaign, equal to 5.6 million euros, which would allow the market to reach the end of the year. We therefore renew the appeal to the Government to support a market already naturally oriented towards community objectives of environmental sustainability”.

What are the best-selling models in October?



In a situation that is not rosy, let’s therefore take a look at the ranking of the ten best-selling electric two-wheel models in Italy in these first ten months of 2023.

Electric Top 10 January – October 2023



Brand

Model

Segment

ASKOLL

ES1

Scooter 50

881

SEAT

MO ESCOOTER

Scooter

796

TALARIA POWER

TL 4000 STING

Plurimarcia 50

632

LYGIA

PULSE 3 BIG

Tricarri

611

PIAGGIO

ONE ACTIVE

Scooter

567

BMW

CE 04

Scooter

564

ASKOLL

EVOLUTION ES3

Scooter

547

PIAGGIO

VESPA ELECTRIC L3

Scooter

412

VMOTO SOCO

CPX

Scooter

391

YAMAHA

NEO’S EV

Scooter 50

368