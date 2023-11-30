We probably don’t have to tell you anymore, but Renault will soon unveil a new 5. The French have been teasing the arrival of the EV since the beginning of 2021, which they first showed in concept form. It clearly departed from the design of its namesake from the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s and it turns out: the production-ready Renault 5 E-Tech Electric has also lost none of that charm.

400 kilometers driving range

Renault has now shared an entire album of images, each revealing a piece of the new 5. For example, we are introduced to its headlights, which literally and figuratively take the shape of fun eyes, as Renault claims to have hidden the illusion of a pupil in the light signature. At the rear, the upright retro lamps get wings on the sides, which should benefit the aerodynamics of the EV. A nicely flared wheel arch should be reminiscent of the R5 Turbo of yesteryear, while from now on there will be a battery indicator where the predecessor had an air scoop in the hood.

The ‘5’, illuminated with LEDs, must show you remotely whether the car’s battery is fully charged. We may now also know something about that battery, because Renault reveals that the 5 E-Tech Electric will be launched with a 52 kWh battery pack under the bottom. The car should have a range of about 400 kilometers, so you can count on this spiritual Zoe successor to be very economical. Later there will also be a variant with a 40 kWh battery and therefore a smaller driving range… And also a smaller price tag.

Crossing is allowed

For example, Renault previously announced that the 5 E-Tech Electric should have a base price of around 25,000 euros, and they have now confirmed this again. However, you can count on this being the price for the one with the smaller battery. In any case, it seems only logical that the 5 will also become quite cheap in the long term and if you mentally stick the images shown now on the camouflaged prototype that we saw earlier, you can already imagine how the new 5 will look like. If that’s an image you like, you might be one of the very first to receive a new Renault 5.

Today, Renault starts selling the ‘R Pass’, a kind of priority ticket that allows you to pass the other interested parties at the start of production, as it were. You pay 150 euros for it and in exchange you get – in addition to a scale model – the chance to put together your own Renault 5 ten days before the start of public sales. In any case, that will only happen in the autumn of 2024 because the 5 E-Tech Electric must first be unveiled in all its glory. This will happen on February 26 during the Geneva Motor Show.