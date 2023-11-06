Among the many Fantic innovations at this EICMA, there is also space for electric propulsion with the Motard EV, a prototype that wants to show us an electric future that is not only possible but also fun

Fantic Motor, in addition to the range of e-bikes, already has a fully electric moped in its range, the Issimo, which was introduced just last year. At EICMA 2023 a new electron prototype is presented which could anticipate a future model and it is a real motard of the kind that Fantic knows how to do well and which is especially popular with younger riders. It is very clearly and schematically called Motard-EV and its purpose is to show us a possible fun and exciting future electric development. In short, not only commuting but also real driving. The concept in question therefore aims above all to break down prejudices with a fun and light (95 kg) electric motorbike approved L1, therefore like a fifty, and with a range of 130 km. We still don’t know if, as was the case with the Issimo, this Motard-EV will also have a finished product on our streets within one or two years. Certainly, however, Fantic has shown that he does not waste time on sterile style exercises and we therefore remain very optimistic.

