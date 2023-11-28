Lancia has never really gone away completely, but we Belgians see it differently. In recent years, the brand only existed in Italy, and they only sold the old Ypsilon there. No matter how popular that cart may have been there, it seemed to us as if the brand was dying… But nothing could be further from the truth because Lancia will simply return to Belgium next year, and with a brand new Ypsilon.

Hatchback met designertafel

To remind us of this, the Italians are now sending the first image of the Ypsilon into the world. However, we’ll forgive you if you wrote the above print off as a designer table rather than a car part, because that’s no coincidence. According to Lancia, for example, we look at the ‘tavolino’ of the Ypsilon, a kind of shelf that, according to the manufacturer, should create a feeling of coming home in the car. If we look a little closer at the photo, we see that this handsome coffee table floats below the touchscreen and therefore just above the center console. The Stellantis expert even recognizes the shift pattern of the automatic transmission in the bottom left corner, as it is installed in many models of the group.

The most striking thing about the image, however, is the ‘Cassina’ print on the table. Lancia already collaborated with that furniture maker for the interior of its Pu+Ra Concept and the same applies to the Ypsilon, but not for every Ypsilon. According to the manufacturer, we are looking at an ‘Edizione Limitata Cassina’, a version decorated by the upholsterer that is limited to 1,906 pieces – after the year of birth of the car brand. So count on an exclusive interior, while each copy will be an Ypsilon of the purely electric type. That EV will probably be based on the platform of, say, the Peugeot e-208, while versions with mild hybrid combustion engines will also be available.

You can be sure that the ‘Edizione Limitata Cassina’ will happen. In another photo we see Cassina’s CEO signing a contract with Lancia with a covered Ypsilon in the background, although not much can be said about its appearance. More about that in the run-up to the unveiling of the Lancia Ypsilon in February 2024.