Electric cars, only 12% of Italians associate them with sustainability

Male electric cars have they really convinced the world of their environmental benefits? Well, according to the survey carried out by Swgonly 12% of the sample associates “new mobility” with sustainability. Not a large portion, in short.





The situation is different for the recycling, reuse and waste reduction. In fact, according to the survey, 44% associate this practice with sustainability. Also not particularly convincing are the renewable energiesseen as useful for the transition by only 36% of the sample interviewed.

READ ALSO: ANBI, a highly risky climate situation recorded for Italy

Seen without particular enthusiasm and trust is also the reduction of the same CO2 (carbon dioxide) which, according to the study by Swg it is ideally associated with sustainability by only 27%. Even further down the well-being and quality of life which, in the survey, is associated with sustainability by only 24% of the sample made up of 800 adults, interviewed between 8 and 10 November 2023.

Subscribe to the newsletter