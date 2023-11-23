The outcome of the 2023 elections will not be bad for traditional motorists.

Well, that was quite an evening for us. The political landscape has changed in an evening. In a David Cameron-esque manner, the VVD has overplayed its own hand by dropping the cabinet on the backs of migrants in order to attract voters from the right flank. To offer perspective to right-wing voters, the door was even opened to Geert Wilders’ party. Well, that turned out a little differently than expected. The Netherlands has spoken. Because not only the VVD gave in, all incumbent parties did so. Special mention for De Telegraaf, which is delighted that D66 lost another seat last night, meaning Tjeerd de Groot now has a position elsewhere.

And with that we have an extremely poor but clear bridge to the party for Pieter Omtzigt, who suddenly won 20 seats and the BBB also grew. So what does that say? Well, in the Netherlands at least, quite a few things could change in the field of mobility. The previous cabinets adhered to set climate goals, but this is much less important for the new parties. They apparently put science aside and obtained information via Google (“Henk, can you look that up?”).

Elections 2023: Car-loving coalition

Forming a coalition seems to be difficult, but with PVV, NSC, VVD and BBB you end up with 86 seats that the cream-white Aryan with a penchant for stagnation is licking his fingers. When it comes to pure mobility, traditional motorists seem to fare better.

PVV

The PVV wants to reduce excise duties on fuels and increase the maximum speed on the roads. In fact, all climate measures will go ‘immediately through the shredder’, according to their election manifesto. They want to scrap the environmental zones, as well as the stated ban on the sale of cars with explosive engines. The maximum speed can then be increased to 140 km/h.

VVD

The second right-wing party – the VVD – is still a powerhouse and will secretly be quite happy with the result. Yes, they lost, but less than the other coalition partners. The VVD also advocates lower excise duties on fuel. Furthermore, the VVD wants the highway to be 130 everywhere, unless emissions or safety do not allow this. Road pricing is possible, but they don’t have to.

NSC

The NSC then. The CDA board managed to get Pieter Omtzigt out of their party in a professional manner. Yes, he is a troublemaker, but a well-informed troublemaker who is extremely good at his job. And therefore also in attracting votes: the NSC is FOUR times bigger than the CDA. At the NSC they are AGAINST a kilometer tax and believe that EV drivers should also pay taxes. Fuel prices must be at the level of Germany and Belgium.

BBB

Then the BBB. The results of the elections had only just been announced, but Van der Plas was already flirting with the PVV. With only 7 seats (in the polls they were at 30 at the beginning of this year…) the Boer Burger Beweging seems to be a small player, but make no mistake: they have 14 seats in the first chamber, while Omtzigt has 0 there. So strategically not a bad option. The BBB also wants the speed to be 130 km/h. The BBB is also against road pricing.

Landslide

It is clear: the political earthquake is also noticeable in the mobility sector and this seems to be a great fit for traditional motorists. You only have two issues. Firstly, you can also achieve a majority with a VVD, GroenLinks, NSC, D66 (and possibly BBB for parliamentary seats). Then Timmermans will become the most hated Prime Minister of the Netherlands ever and Wilders will be angrier than ever. But in principle it is possible if the VVD (or another party) is obstructive.

Second point: calling the climate crisis a hoax and simply taking zero measures works well in the elections, but if you have to implement policy you cannot ignore the facts (there really seems to be a climate crisis). The Netherlands once had a pioneering role in the entire energy transition, but this may be significantly delayed by 4 years.

