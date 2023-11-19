Probably not even the big games of 2023 will be able to surpass it.

Elden Ring will probably remain the game with the most GOTY awards for a long time.

Join the conversation

During this year we have received high-quality games, and the list of 2023 releases is full of timeless gems, such as The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom or Baldur’s Gate III, both of which greatly benefited from the recently revealed list with the nominated for The Game Awards 2023. Of course, this is not their only achievement, and many games this year are destined to achieve quite a few awards in the awards season, which is just beginning now, but the truth is that it will be very Difficult that None manages to equal or surpass Elden Ring, the video game with the most awards in history.

Currently Elden Ring has won more than 300 GOTY awards since it was officially launched, far surpassing other highly awarded major releases, such as The Last of Us Part II or even The Witcher III, as reported by the following Reddit user who opened at the time a very interesting debate on this platform.

ELDEN RING has officially become the most awarded video game of all time with 324 GOTY awards, surpassing The Last Of Us 2 and The Witcher 3

byu/HEROm7 inEldenring

Without a doubt, this year’s games, like those already mentioned, or even Alan Wake II or Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 could end up joining the list of games with the most GOTY awards in history, but they have a very difficult time even getting close to the list. exorbitant figure that FromSoftware achieved with its latest souls-type title.

Even so, we will keep an eye on it to see where some of the best games that have been released this year end up placing, probably the best of the last two decades in terms of releases.

Awards season is approaching

As we have already mentioned, awards gala season is approaching, without pause but without hurry. We have already seen some, such as the Golden Joystick Awards 2023, but it is at the beginning of December when we start to see more of these, culminating during the first months of next year 2024. The best we can do is wait to see how they end up placing in the historical ranking of these titles from 2023, although especially Baldur’s Gate III, from Larian Studios, has a chance to be among the first, although It is difficult to think about the possibility of it surpassing Elden Ring.

Join the conversation