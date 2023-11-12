Problems come to Elden Ring due to hackers crashing your game.

Malenia would be delighted to have the hackers face to face.

Although Elden Ring is one of FromSoftware’s most beloved games and offers impressive quality in its wide world and the wide variety of enemies it offers, it also suffers from the terrible scourge of hackers. This time they are taking advantage of the fact that if they invade your world and you manage to defeat them, these will cause your game to freeze and not have you completely exit delivery. Something that, logically, has set off alarm bells.

It is nothing new that there are hackers in any type of game, it happens in driving games, in RPGs as you are seeing in Elden Ring, although above all, this is something that usually happens in shooters, such as in Call of Duty. Although there are a wide variety of cheats that can alter the gaming experience, this time you will face one that will make you leave the game completely and get back in, so it’s really annoying.

Hackers take advantage of this Elden Ring _exploit_

This detail has been provided by Reddit user Self_Reflexive. As you can see in the video that we leave you just below, the game is left with a black screen forcing him to abandon his adventure through the Middle Lands. For now there does not seem to be a possible solution to this new problem, so you will have to pay attention to the next news and updates of the game to see if they offer any official information.

Logically, some of the users already recommend that if you play on PC, access your game files so you can make a backup copy in case you encounter any of these hackers whose only objective is to hinder the gaming experience of other players. This also reveals the anti-cheat system that Elden Ring has, we will see how long it takes to offer a solution in this regard.

Some other users suggest that it is better to play offline, thus preventing other players from invading your world, although you will not be able to enjoy moments as spectacular as this one either. Let’s hope that an efficient solution can be found soon and, above all, that the anti-cheat system that belongs to Epic will function optimally so that we can enjoy Elden Ring properly. These cases are always complicated, but it would be normal for the company to get to work as soon as possible to solve this big problem.

