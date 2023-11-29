Contents summary ELABORARE MAGAZINE n° 283 on newsstands in the months of November and December 2023

The topics of issue 283 of the ELABORARE magazine which opens with the editorial that touches on the great problem of the end of the combustion engine and green transition. The “Shop” section covers the best accessories selected for customizing the car. Among the previews is the Dynomag Hub | Magicmotorsport a new power test bench with direct connection to the wheel hub.

Dynomag Hub | Magicmotorsport

The Dynomag Hub is finally available, the innovative power test bench system designed and built entirely by Magicmotorsport, presented last September to a vast audience of European mechatronics and dealers at the magnificent headquarters in Partinico

SUPERCAR TOP CAR

Effeffe Berlinetta | Effeffe Cars – Capable of exciting, built and finished trying to understand and satisfy the not only aesthetic taste of its driver, the Effeffe Berlinetta recalls the passion of the past, immediately expressing a personality that is certainly not indifferent.

Effeffe Berlinetta | Effeffe Cars

Test Drive e Special Car

VW Golf MK 7.5 490 CV | EBG Performance. Almost 500 HP with 56 kgm of maximum torque: space numbers until a few years ago became almost standard for a 2-liter turbo at EBG Racing.

VW Golf MK 7.5 490 CV | EBG Performance

Mercedes SLK R171 384 CV | Leone Motorsport We tried a truly one-of-a-kind Mercedes SLK, with a 2.3-liter turbo engine swap and 350 HP, strictly manual gearbox and much more… a gem for connoisseurs!

Mercedes SLK R171 384 CV

Abarth Grande Punto 350 HP | Sharp Elaborations. The Time Attack Italia is an interesting and fun championship, where Daniele Taglienti achieved important results with a Grande Punto Abarth with 350 HP and less than 1,000 kg of weight: a missile… not for everyone!

– Abarth Grande Punto 350 HP | Sharp Elaborations

Subaru WRX STi 400 CV | Alex Motor Racing – The Subaru WRX STI, the model that replaced the Impreza, is the last series with the EJ25 engine. The owner decided to have its mechanics modified and a replica livery created, to pay homage to the Impreza with which driver Mark Higgins set the new record on the TT circuit in the Isle of Man.

Subaru WRX STi 400 CV

Classic Car

Chevrolet Corvette C3 300 HP | Auto Blu 40 – The title recalls the song par excellence by Bruce Springsteen; now however, it concerns a C3 Small-Block Corvette modified in the States according to the stars and stripes mentality, but with a touch of Made in Italy on the gearbox.

Chevrolet Corvette C3 300 CV | Auto Blu 40

RACING Technique

Safety tanks – The sports federation broadly implements the FIA ​​directive which requires the fitting of approved safety tanks on all modern racing cars. And it’s chaos right away…

FIA approved safety fuel tank

EVENTS ENGINES

21° Rally Legend – When sport merges with entertainment, and you no longer understand when one ends and the other begins: this is Rallylegend, which has thrilled fans in a Rossini crescendo for 21 years

Audi S4 al Rallylegend

Time Attack Sicilia | 5° Round – Last October 1st almost one hundred protagonists were present at the start on the “Valle Dei Templi” racetrack for the 5th Round of the Time Attack Sicily. The drivers certainly didn’t hold back, giving rise to an exciting escalation in performance.

Lotus al time Attack

Le Mans Classic – Record attendance at the 11th edition of the Le Mans Classic which this year also celebrated the centenary of the 24 Hours. The event was attended by over 235 thousand spectators, 9,200 vintage club cars and more than 800 cars competing!

Le Mans Classic

CI Historic Cars | Vallelunga. Great performance by Olmi-Giovannini with the TVR who dominated the Historic Cars race, immediately imposing their pace on the more powerful Porsche 930 Turbo and lapping all their opponents.

Alfa Romeo GT vs Maserati in Vallelunga, CI Autostoriche

AMARCORD Henry Morrogh – On 26 August 2023, Henry Morrogh passed away, an exceptional character who marked the history of national motoring, founder of the first driving school. We want to remember him through a friendship born somewhat by chance and which lasted twenty years.

Henry Morrog a DX with Giovanni Mancini

CALENDARI RACING where it runs in November and December

NEWSAUTO Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale – Alfa Romeo takes the iconic name of the 33 Stradale for its new supercar: produced in just 33 units already sold at staggering prices, it is also offered in a new electric variant

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Anniversary Seletron Performance – Last July 29th, in the evocative setting of the Rovere, an enchanting rustic house immersed in the greenery of the Berici Hills in Vicenza, Seletron Performance celebrated the twentieth anniversary of its foundation with enthusiasm and gratitude.

Anniversary celebrations, Seletron turns 20.

Eventi Cruisin’ Rodeo e U.S. Car On The Beach

More than 350 cars met in Como for the twentieth edition of the gathering which since 2004 has brought together Italian fans of V8s made in the USA in a riot of chrome and roaring exhausts.

Cruisin’ Rodeo e U.S. Car On The Beach raduno auto americane

200 cars made in the USA took part in the maxi-rally organized as part of the Italian Bike Week: the stars and stripes party has returned to transform Lignano Sabbiadoro into a corner of Florida.

Gatherings of selected car enthusiasts | Mele Motorsport | Piceno Racing | Delightful Driving | Fast Car Club | Seventhird | N Friends VdA | Cilento Racing | Peugeot 208 Squad | Drifting & Sport Cars Club Sardinia | MC Design | Xtreme Corse ASD | Rieti Racing Club

