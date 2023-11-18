Suara.com – In the Superstars Knockout boxing match on Friday (18/11/2023), El Rumi was declared victorious over Jefri Nichol.

Along with that, El Rumi is said to have a promise if he wins the fist fight match against Jefri Nichol.

“Don’t forget guys, pay the promise, Mr. El,” reads the accompanying description.

From the upload circulating, the second child of Maia Estianty and Ahmad Dhani previously expressed his wish if he won a fist fight.

Al Ghazali’s younger brother’s wish is to conquer a woman’s heart if he succeeds in overthrowing Jefri Nichol.

“After winning a fight, a woman’s heart will be conquered. Isn’t that right? Isn’t that true,” said El Rumi.

The Moment El Rumi Defeated Jefri Nichol in Superstar Knockout (YouTube/RANS Entertainment)

In the aftermath of El Rumi’s big promise, Fuji’s name also seems to have been dragged down. Fuji’s old upload was also included in El Rumi’s video promise.

“Waiting for you,” said Fuji.

The uploaded video clip of El Rumi’s promise to conquer a woman’s heart went viral on TikTok social media with 45.6 thousand views.

“Come on, bro El, your people are waiting for you,” wrote the TikTok account @elrumiiifujian_, reported on Saturday (18/11/2023).

Regarding this, a number of netizens also provided various responses and comments. Some netizens seemed to be urging El Rumi to keep his promise.

“Where’s your promise, El? Quickly conquer it,” wrote one netizen. “I’m waiting for your promise, El,” said another netizen. “Promises must be kept, bro El,” said another netizen.