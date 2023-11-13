The Patriot has always openly shown his hatred towards everyone, but there is a character for whom he feels deep respect.

The Boys is in its fourth season

When a person thinks of the strongest characters in The Boys, it is likely that some member of the group comes to mind. The seven. After all, Vought has always cared about its products, having the best brands at the forefront and that often coincides with them being the most spectacular heroes of the series. Although this may be true in most cases, the popular leader of The seven, The patriothas said which hero he respects the most and is not a member of the questionable group.

The Patriot has always openly shown his hatred towards everyone, but there is a character for whom he feels deep respect.

In fact, the character in question belongs to the organization that swore to kill them all: Billy Butcher. The Boys has become a very successful phenomenonwhich together with Gen V, is one of the great attractions of Prime video. The story is based on the comic Garth Ennis which is a complete satire of what the superhero genre means. The concept of superheroes is often presented as figures who protect cities from evil, but the world of The Boys It is the opposite; It is the heroes who take advantage of their abilities to obtain their own benefit.

For that same reason the group emerged The Boys, whose sole purpose is to be the only bulwark of defense when superheroes cross the line. In the comic The Boys #5, the members of the Seven meet at a meeting, during which The patriot mentions the fact that Billy Butcher has been harassing other superhero teams. Homelander is worried that Butcher can target themas he practically warns his companions that he is someone who never stops and never makes a mistake.

This in no way implies that The Patriot is afraid of Butcher, he is simply aware of the work that The Boys do from the shadows and warns The Seven of an inevitable attack that is about to come. These comments reflected the respect that The Patriot does feel towards Billy Butcher. By simply stating that Billy Butcher is a threat worthy of his own attention, The Patriot is giving him more consideration that no other character with powers has ever received from him.

Although Billy Butcher was not born with powers since he did not have Compound V in his blood, the original story has shown how Billy Butcher resorted to the substance on a recurring basis to face the most powerful supers. However, The patriot He respects him for his perseverance and not for the temporary powers he could achieve.

The Boys y Gen V They are available on Amazon Prime Video.

