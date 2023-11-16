Buen Fin 2023 is about to begin and the attraction is not only in the offers that different physical and digital stores will have. There is also a very attractive incentive that can make you earn a lot of money for the simple fact of buying on these special sales days. Don’t you know what we’re talking about? Below we will tell you how you can earn a lot of money shopping at Buen Fin 2023.

What is the Buen Fin 2023 Draw carried out by the SAT?

As has happened in recent years during each edition of Buen Fin, the Tax Administration System (SAT)the agency in charge of collecting taxes and reviewing compliance with fiscal obligations, holds a raffle that this year will have a prize pool of $400 million pesos, which will be distributed in 326,249 prizes for those individuals or legal entities that participate in the Good End 2023.

We know that you are interested in this information as a natural person, that is, as a working citizen who declares and deducts or pays his or her taxes. Well, in this case, the first thing you should know is that all credit or debit card users who make a purchase in the businesses registered in Buen Fin 2023 participate with operations ranging from $250 MXN to $15,001 MXN in the whole country. There are 9 ranges according to the purchase amount that you can check at this link and that are related to the prize that can be received via raffle.

The Good End 2023 Draw organized by the SAT

How to participate in the SAT 2023 Buen Fin Draw and how to know if I won?

Basically, the first requirement is to make a purchase with an electronic means of payment for the amounts indicated above and in businesses and products that are part of Buen Fin 2023, that is all operations of this type carried out from November 17 to 20.

Since you bought your favorite products at Buen Fin 2023, it will be time for you to check if your credit or debit card purchase is registered. The SAT informs that registration is done automatically, meaning that as a buyer you do not have to do anything. He December 4, 2023 The list of operations that will be considered for the draw will be published on the official SAT Buen Fin 2023 site. To know if you are part of the dynamic, you just have to enter the number of the credit or debit card you used and the system will show you the confirmation.

Lastly, the December 8, 2023, the SAT will carry out the Buen Fin 2023 Draw to define winners and award prizes ranging from $500 MXN to $260,000 MXN. Finally, the December 11 The list of winners will be made public and you can consult it at this link.

